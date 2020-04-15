Monday, April 13
An officer assisted with an emergency detention/detox for someone at the Rotary Waterfront Park on South Gardner Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday, April 14
Someone reported a theft from the 100 block of North Main Street.
Someone was warned for a property maintenance violation/junk in the 300 block of North Main Street.
An officer investigated a nonresidential parking complaint near North Main and West Candise streets.
An officer responded to a complaint about a traffic accident at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street.
A citation was issued to someone at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts office for issuing a fraudulent check with insufficient funds.
