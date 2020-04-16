Wednesday, April 15
A driver was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana following a traffic accident with personal injury at the intersection of West Riverview Drive and Garrity Street.
A resident from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive was taken for emergency detention/detox.
Someone was cited for trespassing on the St. Coletta School campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was cited for trespassing and indecent conduct/language at Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a patient at Fort Memorial Hospital.
A traffic accident involving property damage was reported at Nestle-Purina Petcare in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
An officer conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of Racine Street.
The owner of a dog was warned when their dog was found running at large in the 100 block of Hillside Drive.
A driver was cited for an open container at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
