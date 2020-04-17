Thursday, April 16
An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle at Jefferson Current Electric in the 1400 block of South Industrial Drive.
A resident in the 500 block of West Racine Street was warned for property maintenance/junk.
Someone reported a scam/fraud to the Jefferson Police Department.
Two residents in the 100 block of North Center Avenue were warned for property maintenance/junk.
Someone from the 200 block of Ruth Drive reported damage to property.
Someone reported a theft of property to the Jefferson Police Department.
A 911 hang-up call came from the 200 block of East Racine Street.
