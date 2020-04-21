Friday, April 17
A resident from the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
Two residents from the 500 block of South Center Street were issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 400 block of South Fischer Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 900 block of Hillside Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A driver was cited at the City Center lot in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct when an officer was called to keep the peace in the 900 block of Garity Street.
Saturday, April 18
A juvenile was referred to Jefferson County Human Services for resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct at the intersection of West Plymouth and Garity streets.
A traffic accident involving property damage occurred in the 400 block of South Wisconsin Drive.
A resident from the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for dog running at large.
A business alarm was activated in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 800 block of Clover Court.
A resident from the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A welfare check was conducted for a resident in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Sunday, April 19
A citation was issued to a citizen for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
A resident from Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was cited for loud and unnecessary noise.
Someone was warned for dog running at large in the 200 block of Hillebrand Drive.
A resident from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department on a call in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer conducted a welfare check for a resident in the 1000 block of Collins Road.
Monday, April 20
An officer performed a compliance check at the Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 600 block of Little River Court was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 700 block of Sherwood Lane was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 500 block of Briarwood Court was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 900 block of Parkwood Lane was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 800 block of Oak Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 800 block of Hillside Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 300 block of East Linden Drive was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer assisted at Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
Someone at PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
Two residents from the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue were issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
Two residents from the 1100 block of North Watertown Avenue were issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 100 block of South Highland Avenue.
Two residents from the 1000 block of North Watertown Avenue were issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 100 block of South Dewey Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 600 block of West Racine Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.