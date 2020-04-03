Thursday, April 2
Someone reported another person for trespassing at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone at Keystone Foods in the 1000 block of South Industrial Avenue was warned following a false alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.