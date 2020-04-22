Tuesday, April 21
An officer performed a welfare check on a resident in the 200 block of East Linden Drive.
Two residents from the 1000 block of Hickory Drive were issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 200 block of East Woolcock Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 400 block of North Sanborn Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 500 block of East Woolcock Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone found abandoned property at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Someone provided drug information from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
