Wednesday, April 22
An officer spoke with someone for trespassing on the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit with an incident in the 800 block of Clover Court.
Someone in the 800 block of Leah Court was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer checked a vehicle that had been parked in the parking lot at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in the 200 block of East Church Street, for more than 48 hours.
Someone complained about an animal in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
An officer assisted a resident in the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue with a child custody issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.