Thursday, April 23
Officers updated the sex offender information at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 800 block of South Whitewater Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 1000 block of South Gafke Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 600 block of South Main Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
Two residents from the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue were issued notices for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 200 block of West North Street.
A resident at Fairview Apartments in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer checked a report of criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue complained about an animal.
Someone was warned for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus at N4600 County Highway Y.
Someone was arrested at Ilse’s Laundry in the 100 block of Collins Road for possession of narcotic drugs.
