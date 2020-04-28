Friday, April 24
A resident from the 600 block of Theodore Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
An officer stood by in the 100 block of North Center Avenue to keep the peace.
An officer spoke with a resident about a disorderly conduct incident for trespassing in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court.
Saturday, April 25
An officer secured an open door/window at Stable Rock Winery & Distiller in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 900 block of Rosemary Court was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A resident from the 300 block of Rosemary Court was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
Someone from the 100 block of West Plymouth Street reported a fraud/unlawful use of telephone scam.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
Sunday, April 26
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 600 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue for disorderly conduct, domestic violence, strangulation and simple battery with bodily harm.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person/activity near East Racine and Dewey streets.
A retail theft and a trespassing incident were reported by Walmart employees in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer mediated a landlord-tenant issue in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An officer assisted a resident in the 500 block of South Kranz Avenue.
Monday, April 27
An officer performed a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted emergency medical services at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services, in the 1500 block of Annex Road, with a child custody issue.
Someone reported theft of a credit card in the 400 block of Hyer Drive.
A person was warned for a municipal code violation for public nuisance in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
