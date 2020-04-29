Tuesday, April 28
Someone from the intersection of South Rockwell and East John streets reported damage to property in the area.
A resident from the 600 block of Fairway Circle reported an identity theft.
Someone at Tensfeldt Park reported found/abandoned property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.