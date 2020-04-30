Wednesday, April 29
A municipal code violation by someone from the Stable Rock Winery and Distiller in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street was documented.
A traffic accident at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street, resulting in property damage, was documented.
An officer assisted Once and Again Consignment store in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Rock River Auto in the 700 block of North Watertown Road.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.