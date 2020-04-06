Friday, April 3
Someone reported a theft from Insight FS in the 200 block of East Puerner Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway.
An officer investigated a report of criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Briarwood Court.
A traffic accident at County City Credit Union in the 100 block of East John Street, resulting in property damage, was reported.
An officer helped a resident who went to the Jefferson Police Department to report an identity theft.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Saturday, April 4
A request for extra patrol at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street was placed on the briefing board.
An officer investigated a report of damage to property at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An officer wrote a report of someone littering and providing drug information in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer spoke with someone in the 200 block of West Candise Street about their having violated a harassment restraining order.
Sunday, April 5
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in attempting to locate a person at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A non-fatal drug overdose was reported by someone from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street.
