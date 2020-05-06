Thursday, April 30
An officer secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property in the 1000 block of Parkwood Lane.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Rosemary Court.
