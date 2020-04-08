Monday, April 6
Someone was cited for possession of marijuana at Generac in the 300 block of Collins Road.
Tuesday, April 7
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street and they were fine.
An officer mediated an issue related to child custody with a family in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported damage/vandalism to property in the 500 block of East Racine Street.
