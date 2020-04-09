Wednesday, April 8
An officer secured an open door/window at the Stable Rock Winery and Distiller in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A false alarm at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue was reset.
Someone at Dollar Tree in the 400 block of South Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Someone was bitten by a dog in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
Someone complained about a vehicle being abandoned/parked for more than 48 hours at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
