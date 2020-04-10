Thursday, April 9
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of North Rail Avenue about a report of criminal damage to property.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Green Street.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was warned following a complaint about their pet.
An officer cleared abandoned property from Rotary Park on South Gardner Avenue.
Officers assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force with an arrest in the 200 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident.
