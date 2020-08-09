Saturday, Aug. 1
Someone at the Landmark Saloon in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident from the 300 block of North Main Street was issued a notice for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
A request for extra patrol at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was placed on the briefing board.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity at the U.S. Postal Service in the 100 block of South Center Avenue.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of South Main Street and East Riverview Drive on a warrant pickup and for speeding.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue.
An officer stood by in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane for a child custody problem.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street on a warrant pickup following a request for an officer to keep the peace.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported property missing from the store.
An officer stood by in the 400 block of Collins Road with some neighbors who were having issues.
Someone at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of 100 block of East Milwaukee Street reported that their vehicle was stolen.
Someone from Thiessen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Street reported that several power tools were stolen.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of an individual at Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Someone was cited for trespassing at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Monday, Aug. 3
An officer assisted a family from the 100 block of North German Avenue that was having issues.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested at Rockview Apartments in the 200 block of East Henry Street for domestic issues.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive for damage/vandalism to property.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
A driver was cited at the municipal lot on North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone was arrested at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets for misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Someone was picked up on a warrant in the 200 block of South Wilson Avenue.
A driver was cited in the 700 block of South Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer assisted a resident at Orchard Hollow Apartments in the 1000 block of Collins Road with a mental health issue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Information about a drug incident was provided by someone in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone reported being bitten by an animal at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for unlawful use of electronic device.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked in the 600 block of West Linden Drive for more than 48 hours.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Theisen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan reported a theft.
Someone from the 600 block of West Plymouth Street reported a theft.
Someone was cited at the intersection of East and West Puerner streets for possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone from the East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue reported damage to property.
A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street reported suspicious activity/person.
Someone from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of South Main Street called 911 for a suspicious person/activity.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue reported a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious vehicle/person at the intersection of Chrysler Boulevard and South Grove Street.
A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street reported an unwanted individual at their place. The person was warned for trespass to dwelling.
An officer checked the welfare of an animal at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was cited for criminal damage to property at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone from Heron’s Landing in the 200 block of Milwaukee Street West wished to have some information documented.
Friday, Aug. 7
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A false alarm from Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street was reset.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of Main and Racine streets.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek was warned for their vehicle being parked in the same place for more than 48 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.