Wednesday, Aug. 12
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Hillcrest Lane for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
A resident in the 800 block of Oak Drive was warned for false alarms.
A driver was cited for inattentive driving at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
An officer assisted someone at the intersection of East Clancy Street and Golf Drive.
A driver was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and East Riverview Drive.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Truman streets.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Someone reportedly was trespassing in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident from the 300 block of West Stiel Street wished to have information about a fraud incident documented.
An officer was asked to stand by and keep the peace in the 200 block of West North Street.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue about illegal use of a telephone.
A resident from the 200 block of North Marion Avenue wished to have information documented.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident with a child custody issue in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.