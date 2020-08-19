Friday, Aug. 14
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
A resident from the 100 block of South Highland Avenue was warned for property maintenance violation/junk on property.
A resident from the 100 block of North German Avenue was arrested for domestic incident/disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer spoke with a driver about disorderly conduct at the intersection of South Main and East Green streets following a complaint about a suspicious vehicle/person.
A resident from the 500 block of South Highland Avenue wished to have information about a scam documented.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Ryder Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of East Dane Street and South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of East Walworth Street and South Center Avenue.
Someone was warned for miscellaneous rules violation at the intersection of West Racine and South Main streets.
A hit-and-run traffic accident resulted in damage to a vehicle in the 500 block of Bayfield Drive.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Officers checked on two bars.
Someone was arrested for possession of marijuana and operating a firearm while intoxicated at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Sunday, Aug. 16
A person reportedly was prowling in the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 700 block of North Watertown Road.
Someone reported a missing juvenile/runaway from the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.
Monday, Aug. 17
A resident from the 700 block of North Watertown Avenue was warned for property maintenance violation/junk on their property.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to speak with an officer about a child custody situation.
Someone reportedly stole car parts without the owner’s consent in the 700 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A resident from the 300 block of South Pleasant Avenue was warned for disorderly conduct following a welfare check.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of North Landing Avenue.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 900 block of South Gaffke Avenue.
