Tuesday, Aug. 18
Someone was warned in the 300 block of East Linden Street for loud and unnecessary noise.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and East Puerner Street.
Someone reported damage to property at St. John’s Lutheran School in the 200 block of East Church Street.
Someone from the 300 block of East Church Street reported a theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Watertown Avenue and Connely Drive for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
A traffic accident in the 700 block of South Center Avenue resulted in a traffic accident with property damage.
Someone reported a scam/fraud at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A resident was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 100 block of South Wilson Street.
A resident was warned for loud and unnecessary noise in the 300 block of South High Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Someone was cited in the 700 block of West Plymouth Street for curfew violation and obstructing an officer.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
A theft was reported by a resident in the 200 block of East Linden Drive.
Someone was arrested at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for probation/parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase/possession of cigarettes or tobacco by a minor and possession of marijuana.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Dane Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family with an issue in the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue.
A resident from the 200 block of North Center Avenue reported a theft by a contractor.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 900 block of Star Road.
