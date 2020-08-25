Thursday, Aug. 20
Someone was cited for curfew violation at the intersection of South Main Street and West Riverview Drive.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person in the 700 block of Watertown Road.
An officer spoke with someone from the Jefferson Rotary Club in the 100 block of South Main Street about a public intoxication/detox incident.
Someone from Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive spoke with an officer about a disorderly conduct incident related to a theft.
An officer arrested an individual on a warrant pickup in the 100 block of West Woolcock Street for resisting or obstructing an officer.
An officer responded to a complaint in the 100 block of West Woolcock Street for a disorderly conduct/domestic incident involving strangulation, simple battery/bodily harm, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.
An officer spoke with a resident at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about an unlawful telephone use/harassment incident.
An officer assisted a resident from the 100 block of South Fischer Avenue with an emergency detention for detoxification.
Friday, Aug. 21
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Mary Court and the person was fine.
Information about a vehicle being abandoned and parked for more than 48 hours in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court was documented.
A resident from the 200 block of West Racine Street was arrested for mistreatment of animals.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer assisted a resident from the 200 block of West Racine Street with an emergency detention for detox.
Following an incident, a resident from the 200 block of West North Street was arrested for disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and simple battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
Saturday, Aug. 22
A notice was given to a resident from the 1100 block of South Grove Street for property maintenance that needed attention.
A notice was given to two residents from the 100 block of West Garland Street for property maintenance that needed attention.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Following a requested welfare check, an officer spoke with a driver from the 200 block of South Wilson Street who was believed to have been operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A driver was warned for speeding at the intersection of North Main and East Racine streets.
A customer at Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A patron at Spirits Wild Saloon in the 100 block of East Racine Street was arrested on a warrant for criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property (over $1,000).
An officer assisted a citizen from the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.
A driver was arrested in the 200 block of Maple Grove Circle for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, and driving a vehicle left of the centerline.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 200 block of West North Street following a complaint about an animal.
A driver was cited in the 800 block of South Whitewater Avenue for inattentive driving, following a traffic accident resulting in property damage.
A resident was arrested on a warrant at Stoppenbach Park in the 400 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Dewey Avenue following a report of a theft.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Wilson Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue with a mental health issue.
A resident from the 100 block of South Copeland Avenue was cited for public intoxication.
