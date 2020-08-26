Monday, Aug. 24
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Rosemary Court with neighbor problems.
A resident from the 800 block of South Main Street was warned following a complaint about their pet.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the City of Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer checked the welfare of someone at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue and requested emergency detention/detox services for them.
An officer was asked to check on an animal in a car at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Street.
Someone at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue was warned about their pet biting someone.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South and West Washington streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
