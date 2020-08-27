Tuesday, Aug. 25
Someone was cited in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue for unlawful use of electronic device.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court reported a theft.
Main Street Station Mobil in the 1400 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An accident resulting in property damage was reported by someone from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 300 block of North Pleasant Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 400 block of East Racine Street related to an animal complaint.
Someone reported unlawful use of electronic device in the 500 block of Woodland Drive.
Officers were asked to assist the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in Kenosha.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
A resident in the 400 block of North Midway Avenue was warned for dog barking.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of East Linden Street.
An officer spoke with someone about a welfare check at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.