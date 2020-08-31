Friday, Aug. 28
An officer checked on a residential parking complaint in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street.
A person from the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was transported for emergency detox services following a welfare check.
Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
The Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue wished to have information about something documented.
A resident in the 100 block of North Center Avenue was warned for their dog barking.
Someone at Riverfront Park in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive was found to have violated a harassment restraining order.
A juvenile referral was made for a youth from the 200 block of North Marion Avenue for criminal disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Aug. 29
A traffic accident resulting in damage to property was reported in the 1300 block of East Drive.
Someone at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street requested assistance from an officer.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 600 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with an incident at Business Highway 26 and Rita Lane.
Someone was arrested for substantial battery with intent to cause great harm, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3589 in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Sunday, Aug. 30
An officer mediated problems among neighbors in the 200 block of East Dane Street.
Someone from Alden Estates of Jefferson in the 1100 block of Collins Road wished to have information documented.
A resident in the 400 block of North Main Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer spoke with a family in the 200 block of Ruth Drive about issues they were having.
A theft in the 500 block of Parkwood Lane was determined to be inactive.
