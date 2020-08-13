Saturday, Aug. 8
Someone was cited for public intoxication at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of West Candise Street for trespass to dwelling.
Someone reported being harassed at the Hilltop Motel in the 220 block of East Truman Street.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property from near West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Eagle View Manor in the 800 block of Collins Road was arrested on a warrant.
A driver was cited at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and East Riverview Drive.
Someone complained about a person at Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street for causing criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property in the 100 block of North Main Street.
A traffic accident at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets was attributed to inattentive driving and resulted in property damage.
Monday Aug. 10
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Grove Avenue and West Plymouth streets was reported.
Someone was found trespassing on the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone reported damage to property/vandalism at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and West Riverview Drive.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at Amerigold Logistics in the 200 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with a family in the 100 block of North German Avenue about how to handle family issues they were having.
Information about the sex offender records from the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue was updated.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
A citation was issued to a driver, following a traffic accident with property damage, at the intersection of North Main and Puerner streets.
A driver was warned for deviating from designated lane at the intersection of South Main Street and Chrysler Boulevard.
An officer checked an alarm at a residence in the 800 block of Oak Drive.
Someone reported damage to property at Old Meadow Springs Country Club in the 400 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department about unlawful use of computer communication systems.
An officer properly disposed of found/abandoned property at the BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Drug information was provided by someone from the 100 block of North Cairo Avenue.
A resident complained about an animal in the 400 block of East Dodge Street.
