Monday, Dec. 14
A criminal complaint was prepared for a resident from the 100 block of South Main Street for underage drinking/possessing and consuming, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
An officer responded to a suicide.
Someone at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway was warned for disorderly conduct.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1000 block of Masters Drive was reported.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road to speak with an officer about a family issue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street and the individual was fine.
An officer stood by in the 200 block of Maggilu Court to keep the peace for a family issue.
A false alarm was activated at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive and the person was fine.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department to speak with an officer about a mental health issue.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
A resident was warned for their dog running at large in the 200 block of South Wilson Avenue.
A hit-and-run traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue, was reported.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of North Watertown Avenue.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue about properly maintaining their sidewalks during the winter.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street about properly maintaining their sidewalks during the winter.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of North Main Street about properly maintaining their sidewalks during the winter.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a theft from the 900 block of South Main Street.
An employee from Arrow, Inc. was warned for failing to properly maintain sidewalks.
A vehicle in the 100 block of South Main Street was parked for more than 48 hours.
