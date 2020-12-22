Wednesday, Dec. 16
Someone was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Washington streets for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer assisted a resident from the 100 block of North High Street with a lift assist.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of North Pleasant Avenue about their sidewalks needing to be properly maintained and shoveled.
An officer spoke with the manager of the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street about their sidewalks needing to be properly maintained and shoveled.
Someone reported a hit-and-run traffic accident in the 900 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted a school in the 300 block of Maple Grove Boulevard.
A resident from the 300 block of East Linden Drive reported a theft.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Vogel Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a resident in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Someone at the Jefferson Police Department was warned for unlawful use of electronic device and unlawful phone use/harassment.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court for unlawful use of computer communication systems.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Someone was cited in the 400 block of East Racine Street for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
A 48-hour parking complaint was started on a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned in the 100 block of East Ogden Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to secure a seatbelt.
A 911 call from a resident from the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue was documented.
Someone from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a client from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 600 block of Little River Court was arrested for bail jumping/misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 700 block of South Main Street about a property maintenance/junk violation.
Friday, Dec. 18
An officer conducted a compliance check at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Dewey Avenue and East Linden Street.
A resident from the 300 block of West Stiel Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Three truancy citations were issued to three students at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of North Center Avenue for domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.
Someone reported a driver with a concealed carry license and a truck full of empty beer cans in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An employee from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported three retail theft incidents.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for truancy.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A student from Jefferson High School was cited for unlawful use of electronic device.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Officers conducted three bar checks.
Someone was cited in the 600 block of East Reinel Street for public intoxication.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A resident in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
A citation was issued to a student for habitual truancy from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was warned for disorderly conduct.
An officer secured an open door/window at Calvary Baptist Church in the 900 block of Milwaukee Street West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.