Wednesday, Dec. 2
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Sanborn Avenue and East Racine Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without vehicle registration lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
A student was cited at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for indecent conduct/language.
A student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for habitual school truancy.
An employee from Basin Precision Machining in the 200 block of Collins Road was warned for a false alarm.
Someone at Generac Power Systems in the 900 block of North Parkway was warned for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue was cited for disorderly conduct.
A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street was arrested for false imprisonment, domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and fleeing with a vehicle with intent to elude a traffic officer.
Someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road was warned for fraud.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
Thursday, Dec. 3
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer spoke with someone at the 10-33 Liquor Store in the 600 block of South Main Street for a junked vehicle being stored on their property.
A resident from the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street reported a theft.
A resident from the 100 block of East Henry Street was warned for their animal barking.
An officer assisted at St. John’s Lutheran School in the 200 block of East Church Street.
A resident in the 400 block of East Dodge Street was arrested following a non-fatal drug overdose.
Someone was warned for trespassing in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane.
Friday, Dec. 4
A juvenile referral was made for a Jefferson High School student from the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street for disorderly conduct/indecent conduct prohibited.
Two students at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue were warned for being in possession of tobacco.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 100 block of Deer Creek Court for unlawful use of computer communication systems.
An officer spoke with a driver at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Dec. 5
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was ticketed in the 100 block of South Main Street for parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and East Racine Street.
Sunday, Dec. 6
A resident was warned in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive for unlawful use of electronic device.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer secured an open door/window at a business in the 700 block of North Parkway.
Someone from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported a theft.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
An officer assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of North Watertown Avenue.
Someone from the Jefferson Mini Storage in the 1200 block of South Grove Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 7
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Parkway and East Puerner Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 900 block of South Gafke Avenue.
Alarms inadvertently were activated at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
A driver was warned for inattentive driving in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone from the 300 block of East Linden Drive wished to have information documented.
A resident from the 900 block of Star Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Walworth streets for possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of license plates/tags and speeding.
