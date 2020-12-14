Tuesday, Dec. 8
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of West Rockwell and South Main streets.
An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane about issues they were having with neighbors.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted a business in the 200 block of East Truman Street.
Someone from the 200 block of South Dewey Avenue reported a scam/unlawful use of telephone.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of State Highway 26 South and Jefferson Road.
An officer investigated a report of theft from an individual at risk and forgery of writings of a client at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street.
An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about a family issue.
Someone from the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane was warned for chronic nuisance/misuse of emergency telephone numbers.
An officer secured an open door/window at the Town of Jefferson town hall in the 400 block of County Highway Y.
Thursday, Dec. 10
An officer responded to a drug overdose resulting in death in the 300 block of North Main Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer assisted someone who was bitten by an animal in the 300 block of North Main Street.
An officer assisted a business in the 700 block of Lucas Lane.
An employee from Sunset Ridge Memory Care in the 800 block of East Reinel Street reported a missing person.
An officer followed up on a report of a suspicious person/activity at Playa Vallarta in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A juvenile referral for simple battery resulting in bodily harm was made for a youth at Tensfeldt Park on South Tensfeldt Avenue.
An officer responded to a family issue for a family in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
An officer responded to help with a suicidal person.
Friday, Dec. 11
Someone provided information at Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Someone was arrested on a warrant at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 300 block of East Linden Drive.
An officer followed up on a parking complaint in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A resident from the 300 block of East Linden Drive reported damage to property.
