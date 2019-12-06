Wednesday, Dec. 4
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check and a parking complaint of a vehicle parked for more than 48 hours.
A driver was cited at the 100 block of East Dane Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 100 block of North Wilson Avenue.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Someone reported a gas drive-off from the BP gas station in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Street to speak with an officer about a child custody problem.
An officer spoke with someone about landlord/tenant problems at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail in the 400 block of South Center Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 5
An officer assisted with a student for disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A student was cited for truancy at Jefferson High School.
Two students were cited for disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was arrested in the 400 block of Collins Road for unreasonable/imprudent speed, failing to keep vehicle under control, failing to notify police of accident, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Information about a dog running at large was provided by the Humane Society of Jefferson County in the W6510 block of Kiesling Road.
Information about a dog running at large in the 100 block of West Candise Street was provided.
Someone reported a theft to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A student was cited for disorderly conduct at Jefferson High School.
A student was cited for truancy at Jefferson High School.
