Saturday, Dec. 14
A theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Rosemary Court was reported.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer was asked to stand by to keep the peace for an incident in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested in the 700 block of West Racine Street and charged with strangulation, felon in possession of firearm, false imprisonment, simple battery/bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
An animal reportedly was running at large in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle/activity in the 600 block of Parkwood Lane.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
An officer was asked to stand by to keep the peace in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue.
Someone reported a theft and seeing someone loitering or prowling in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 16
A driver was cited at the intersection of East North and East Main streets for improper display of license plates (difficult to see), driving without insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Someone was arrested in the 300 block of South Copeland Avenue for a probation/parole violation, loud and unnecessary noise and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North Pleasant Avenue was reported.
Found/abandoned property was turned over the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported an incident of physical abuse of a child with intention to cause harm at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
An incident of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Woolcock Street was reported.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone in the 200 block of South Fischer Avenue.
A hit-and-run accident occurred at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street.
An officer was asked to check on a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Pondview Court.
Someone was arrested for a theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Candise Street and North Elizabeth Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone was arrested on a warrant pickup and taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Franklin Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Someone reported being bitten by a dog in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was arrested in the 600 block of Collins Road for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.