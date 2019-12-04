Monday, Dec. 2
A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle near South Main and East Racine streets for being in violation of winter parking rules.
Someone was cited in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street for criminal damage to property.
An officer investigated a report of retail theft from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was warned following a complaint about their animal in the 500 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone was warned in the 100 block of North Marshall Avenue for a property maintenance code violation.
Someone reported fraudulent use of a credit card resulting in a theft from Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer assisted the staff at Lueder Haus, in the 1400 block of Annex Road, with an emergency detention incident.
An officer stood by to keep the peace for a family in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
A vehicle was ticketed for being parked in violation of winter parking rules near South Main and East Racine streets.
An officer assisted staff from Jefferson County Human Services at the Jefferson Middle School.
Someone turned in found/abandoned property in the 700 block of Wisconsin Drive.
