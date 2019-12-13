Friday, Dec. 6
A resident from the 300 block of North High Avenue lodged a complaint about an animal.
Someone reported found/abandoned property at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone reported a suspicious person/activity in the 600 block of Pinecrest Drive.
A welfare check was requested for a resident in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
A welfare check was requested for a resident at the St. Coletta group home in the 800 block of East Racine Street.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Following a bar check, someone was arrested at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of South Center Avenue for violation of court order/bail jumping.
Officers conducted a bar check at Herbie’s Bar in the 100 block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
An officer checked a vehicle parked for more than 48 hours at Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
Someone was arrested for simple battery/bodily harm and disorderly conduct at Subway in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 500 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer conducted a welfare check at the St. Coletta group home in the 800 block of East Racine Street.
An officer was asked to stand by and keep the peace for an incident in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
Sunday, Dec. 8
An officer conducted a welfare check at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
Someone was issued a restraining order and injunction for harassment in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
Monday, Dec. 9
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department for unlawful use of electronic device.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
A driver was cited at the intersection of Eagle Drive and West Milwaukee Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, non-registration of vehicle and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Someone from Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home reported a fraud incident.
Found/abandoned property from Rockview Apartments in the 100 block of East Henry Street was reported.
Someone was reported trespassing in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
An employee from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street reported fraudulent use of a credit card.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
An officer assisted emergency medical services personnel in the 400 block of East Ogden Street.
A fire of property other than a building was reported at the Generac warehouse in the 300 block of Collins Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
An alarm at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 100 block of West North Street was determined to be a false alarm.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue.
A driver was cited for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of South Main and West Walworth streets.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Officers assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with an incident at the Americ Inn in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Someone reported information to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer spoke with individuals about child custody issues in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A Walmart employee reported a theft from the store.
Someone reported a theft from the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Someone from the 1200 block of Hillside Drive was arrested for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
