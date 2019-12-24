Saturday, Dec. 21
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and East Clancy Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was cited at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road for possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was cited at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street for retail theft.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services with a call in the 400 block of East Clancy Street.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of North Watertown Avenue.
Someone in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was determined to have violated a burning ordinance.
Sunday, Dec. 22
A false alarm was activated at the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 200 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 400 block of East Clancy Street.
An officer discovered and secured an open door/window at the Havill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram business in the 1100 block of South Main Street.
A request for extra patrol at Rotary Waterfront Park in South Gardner Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious vehicle at the St. Coletta campus in the 1300 block of East Racine Street.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a problem at McDonald’s in the 1400 block of South Main Street.
