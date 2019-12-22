Wednesday, Dec. 18
Someone reported a theft from the 600 block of Collins Road.
Someone from Jefferson County Human Services reported an incident of child abuse with intent to harm a child.
A driver was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit for an incident at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road.
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with an incident at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted with an emergency detention for detox in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
An officer assisted with a fraud incident in the 100 block of East Washington Street.
Someone reported another person trespassing in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of West Racine Street and North High Avenue for operating a motor vehicle without headlight/brake lights and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense.
Thursday, Dec. 19
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Pleasant streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A person from the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue was charged with violation of court order/bail jumping for harassment in violation of restraining order and injunctions.
A false alarm went off in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Friday, Dec. 20
An officer issued a disorderly conduct warning to someone at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a reportedly suicidal person in the 600 block of Collins Avenue. The individual was fine.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 500 block of North Main Street.
An officer issued a disorderly conduct warning to someone at East Elementary School in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
Someone drove away from the Mobile Main Street station in the 1400 block of South Main Street after absconding without paying for gasoline or diesel fuel.
An officer assisted someone in the 500 block of Collins Road.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred at the intersection of South Gardner Avenue and West Dodge Street because a driver was following too closely.
Someone in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue was charged with disorderly conduct and child abuse with intent to cause bodily harm to a child.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a family issue in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An officer stood by in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue to keep the peace.
