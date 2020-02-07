Saturday, Feb. 1
A citation was issued for habitual school truancy for a student from the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Officers conducted four bar checks.
An officer assisted a family in the 200 block of North Marion Avenue with a child custody issue.
A resident in the 1200 block of Hillside Drive was warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Linden Street for operating a vehicle without registration lamps and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Sunday, Feb. 2
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of East Racine Street and South Highland Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and Dodge streets.
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident from the 200 block of West North Street was warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fifth offense, at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Dane Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A request for extra patrol at the Jefferson County Activity Center in the 500 block of North Jackson Street was placed on the briefing board.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services with a call in the first block of Linden Circle.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer assisted the staff of Lueder Haus in the 1400 block of Annex Road with an emergency detention/detox incident.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services with a call in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
A citation for habitual school truancy was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A citation for contributing to truancy was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Monday, Feb. 3
Two citations for habitual school truancy were issued to two students at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was cited for chronic nuisance/lewd and lascivious behavior at Highway Landscapes, Inc. in the 1200 block of South Grove Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of Collins Road and Wisconsin Drive.
A person was cited for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Parkwood Lane.
An officer assisted a family with a situation involving an offense against children in the 300 block of Elizabeth Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events and performed four crime-prevention services.
3:18 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Grant Street.
5:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Department and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner were called to the 300 block of Park Street for a deceased person.
8:21 a.m.: A request for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
8:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:38 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Harrison and North Main streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, nonregistration of vehicle, displaying unauthorized vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:03 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a student from Fort Atkinson High School to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:39 a.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
12:05 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested at the Fort Atkinson Police Department in the 100 block of South Water Street West on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:40 p.m.: An officer assisted a family in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue with a child custody issue.
1:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:50 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a reported theft from someone in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
7:29 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Roberts and Jefferson streets. He was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
9:15 p.m.: An officer secured an open gate in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
