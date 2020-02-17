Tuesday, Feb. 11
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer checked on a suspicious person/activity in the 600 block of North Main Street.
A false alarm was activated at Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked in the 100 block of Wisconsin Drive for more than 48 hours.
An officer assisted a family in the 300 block of West Plymouth Street following a complaint about disorderly conduct.
Information was provided about something from a person at a business in the 600 block of Racine Street West.
A resident from the 600 block of Collins Road was warned for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Found/abandoned property was taken to the St. Vincent de Paul Store in the 1400 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 13
A person was warned for public intoxication at the Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A 911 hang-up call was documented.
Someone was taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for issuing worthless checks.
Information about a scam was provided to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A resident was arrested in the 100 block of East Henry Street for disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.
A truancy citation for contributing to truancy was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A truancy citation for habitual school truancy was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School.
Friday, Feb. 14
Someone went to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road for a domestic injunction.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred at PremierBank in the 300 block of South Center Avenue after one driver backed into another vehicle.
An officer was asked to keep the peace in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone was arrested in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street for possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A citation for indecent conduct/language was issued to a Jefferson High School student in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A Jefferson High School student from the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street was cited for habitual school truancy.
An officer assisted a family in the 1200 block of Sherwood Lane with a child custody problem.
A driver was cited in the 1100 block of North Watertown Avenue for driving without insurance, inattentive driving, unreasonable and imprudent speed and failing to keep vehicle under control, resulting in a traffic accident with property damage.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the intersection of South Main and West Plymouth streets.
A false fire alarm was activated at the Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Sunday, Feb. 16
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
An officer issued a citation for a vehicle that had been parked in the 200 block of South Gardner Avenue for more than 48 hours.
A resident was warned for their dog running at large at Neighbor’s Grill in the 200 block of Golf Drive.
A false fire alarm was activated at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted someone in the 200 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.