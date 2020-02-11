Monday, Feb. 10
A driver was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenwood.
An officer assisted a motorist on County Highway K.
An officer documented information about a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted with a death investigation in the 600 block of Riverview Court.
Someone was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of South Center Avenue for an incident involving criminal damage to property.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 300 block of West Plymouth Street.
