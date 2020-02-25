Wednesday, Feb. 19
An officer assisted the Jefferson County Drug Task Force Unit with an arrest in the 600 block of Collins Road.
A theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
Someone was arrested in the 600 block of Collins Road for possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of movable property, and taking and driving a vehicle without owner consent.
A person was arrested in the 600 block of Collins Road, and transported for emergency detention and detox.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and West Linden Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street reported a gas drive-off.
An officer checked a report of suspicious activity/person at Merrill & Sons Auto Service in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An officer checked a complaint of an animal in the 700 block of Pinecrest Drive.
An officer checked a complaint of an animal in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Friday, Feb. 21
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Ogden streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Parkwood Lane and Hillside for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
Information from Legacy Auto Sales in the 600 block of North Rail Avenue was documented.
Someone complained about unshoveled sidewalks in the 400 block of North Main Street.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person/activity at Thiesen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A gas drive-off from Casey’s General Store in the 500 block of South Main Street was reported.
Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street reported a fraud of checks with insufficient funds.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Collins Road and South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A resident from the 300 block of North Midway Avenue needed a lift assist.
A hit-and-run traffic accident in the 300 block of North Center Avenue was reported.
An officer checked on a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 100 block of East Henry Street.
A false alarm was activated at Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
An officer assisted emergency medical services in the 500 block of Collins Road.
An officer was assigned to a death investigation in the 300 block of North Wilson Avenue.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Wisconsin Drive and Collins Road for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and no tail/defective tail light.
A resident from the 1000 block of Parkwood Lane was warned for disorderly conduct.
Monday, Feb. 24
Officers prepared habitual school truancy citations for four students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of North Dewey Avenue.
A person was arrested in the 200 block of East John Street through a search warrant for the person involved in the previous residential burglary. They were charged with felony bail jumping and burglary of a building or dwelling.
An officer spoke with someone in the 100 block of East Henry Street about disorderly conduct.
An officer checked a reportedly suspicious vehicle at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the 300 block of East Church Street.
