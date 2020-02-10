Tuesday, Feb. 4
An officer investigated a false alarm that was activated at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident that occurred in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked on a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone was arrested for retail theft from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer was asked to keep the peace at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street following a complaint about a possible retail theft.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident at Alden Estates in the 1100 block of Collins Road.
A resident from the 800 block of Rockview Lane reported being harassed.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Main Street and North Watertown Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
An officer spoke with a driver who improperly had passed a stopped school bus in the 100 block of South Marshall Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of East Ogden Street.
Thursday, Feb. 6
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Someone was warned for unlawful use of an electronic device and trespassing at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Found/abandoned property from Theisen’s in the 1500 block of South Ryan Avenue was documented.
Friday, Feb. 7
A citation for habitual school truancy was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A citation for contributing to truancy was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School.
An officer checked on a complaint of a person violating a restraining order in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
An officer conducted a bar check in the 200 block of South Center Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a probation/parole violation in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street at the request of the Wisconsin Office of Probation and Parole.
An officer spoke with someone in the 800 block of Leah Court for unlawful use of electronic device.
An officer spoke with someone at the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road about a fraud incident.
A resident was arrested in the 600 block of West Racine Street for false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, probation/parole violation and disorderly conduct.
An officer checked on a complaint about an animal near North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
Someone was warned for retail theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked on a report of a death in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Gardner Avenue and West Dodge Street.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at Harder’s Bar in the 200 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West Racine Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A resident was cited in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A dog owner was cited for an animal running at large in the 500 block of South Whitewater Avenue.
A resident from the 1200 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident from the 100 block of Deer Creek Court was warned for disorderly conduct.
A driver was cited at the Racine Street bridge, on West Racine Street, for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in the 400 block of East Dodge Street.
A student from Jefferson High School was warned for disorderly conduct.
