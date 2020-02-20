Monday, Feb. 17
A theft was reported by someone from the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Collins Road.
An officer provided a public service talk to a group at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Someone from the 100 block of North Center Avenue was arrested on a warrant.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A resident was warned for disorderly conduct over a family issue in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
A driver was cited at the Mobil Station in the 1400 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
An officer wrote a report for a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
Someone reported an unlawful use of computer communication systems at the School District of Jefferson in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Collins Road.
An officer assisted Jefferson Mid-State Auto Auctions in the 1400 block of Masters Drive.
Someone was warned for harassment in the 300 block of East Racine Street.
Someone was cited for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Leah Court.
