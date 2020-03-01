Wednesday, Feb. 26
Someone was cited for public intoxication at Burger Corner in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of West Racine and Taft streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and exceeding posted speed limits.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services with a resident in the 600 block of Luchenbach Lane.
Someone was arrested following a gas drive-off from BP Amoco in the 200 block of South Main Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping/misdemeanor and absconding without paying for a gas purchase.
Found/abandoned property from the 100 block of East Washington Street was turned over to the Jefferson Police Department.
Found/abandoned property from the 700 block of Lucas Lane was turned over to the Jefferson Police Department.
Thursday, Feb. 27
An officer spoke with a resident from the 200 block of West Candise Street for unlawful use of electronic communication systems.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of East Racine Street.
A resident from the 700 block of Browning Avenue was reported to have participated in a telephone scam.
A driver was cited for theft and trespassing at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for theft at Speedway gas station in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Friday, Feb. 28
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A citation for habitual school truancy was issued to a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer assisted a resident in the 800 block of Clover Court.
An officer presented a public service talk at the Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer assisted a Wisconsin Probation and Parole officer with an arrest in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
An employee from Piggly Wiggly in the 900 block of West Racine Street reported a theft.
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Officers conducted three bar checks.
An employee from Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
An officer assisted a resident in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An officer investigated a report of a suspicious person/activity at the School District of Jefferson in the 200 block of South Taft Avenue.
An officer investigated a report of a violation/harassment related to a restraining order in the 200 block of West Candise Street.
An officer spoke with individuals in the 100 block of East Henry Street who were having landlord/tenant problems.
An officer was asked to stand by and keep the peace in the 800 block of Lucas Lane.
