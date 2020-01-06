Saturday, Jan. 4
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident was charged with criminal damage to property in the 100 block of South Sanborn Avenue.
A driver was warned for failing to obey sign/signal in the 700 block of South Main Street.
Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct/domestic abuse in the 700 block of South Street.
