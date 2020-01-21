Sunday, Jan. 12
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A resident from the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive was warned for loud and unnecessary noise.
A false alarm was activated at Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of East John Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services on a call in the 300 block of Brickyard Court.
Someone wished to report a complaint about an incident involving an animal at Lubahn Park.
A driver was arrested at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, vehicle registration/title violation and for a warrant.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 100 block of South Braun Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 13
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services in the 200 block of Candise Street.
An officer assisted staff with a suicidal person at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Someone from the 1000 block of Hickory Drive reported a theft.
A driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to stop at stop sign and possession of marijuana at the intersection of West Linden Drive and South Pleasant Avenue.
A motorist driving too fast for conditions was involved in a traffic accident, resulting in property damage, at the intersection of West Racine Street and South Marshall Avenue.
An officer followed up on a complaint of a suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of West North Street.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of North Jackson Street and they were fine.
An officer responded to a complaint of retail theft at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Washington streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and South Ryan Road.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
An officer assisted another law enforcement agency.
A juvenile referral was made for a student from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Three truancy citations were issued to three students from Jefferson High School.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue. The person was fine.
A driver was involved in a traffic accident resulting in property damage at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and on a warrant in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 900 block of West Racine Street.
A false alarm was activated at Badger Bank in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Bank employees were warned.
A false alarm was activated at Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street. Bank employees were warned.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without required lamps lit, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, Jan. 16
An officer responded to a complaint of battery with bodily harm and strangulation from someone in the 1000 block of Meadowood Lane.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person/activity in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
A driver was warned for failing to obey sign/signal in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive.
An officer assisted the Jefferson Fire Department in the 100 block of North Center Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 17
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of West Milwaukee Street and South Taft Avenue.
Someone was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue.
An officer checked on a suspicious person/incident in the first block of Linden Circle.
An officer mediated a child custody problem in the 800 block of Wisconsin Drive.
A traffic accident with property damage in the 300 block of Maple Grove Drive was attributed to reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.