Thursday, Jan. 2
Someone was arrested in the 200 block of West Candise Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct.
Someone reported a dog running at large in the 600 block of East Spring Street.
Someone reported a dog running at large near Collins Road and Hillside Drive.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets was attributed to inattentive driving.
An officer stood by to keep the peace in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Drive.
An officer was asked to remove an unwanted individual from the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Racine Street.
