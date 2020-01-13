Thursday, Jan. 9
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer assisted a family having issues in the 200 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Someone from the 600 block of Collins Road reported a theft.
An officer spoke with someone in the 200 block of West Short Street about failing to remove animal waste.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a welfare check in the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue.
An officer was asked to stand by and keep the peace in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
An officer checked a report of a suspicious person/activity at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and Mechanic streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone from the 1100 block of Sherwood Lane reported a theft.
Someone from the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue reported a theft and criminal damage to property.
Someone from the School House Apartments in the 200 block of South Copeland Avenue reported a theft.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 100 block of West Riverview Drive.
Friday, Jan. 10
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and East Ogden streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
Someone reported a theft from the 200 block of South Fischer Avenue.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.
Found/abandoned property was found near South Whitewater Avenue and Brickyard Court.
Someone from the 400 block of North Stevens Avenue reported a theft.
Someone at Jefferson County Human Services in the 1500 block of Annex Road was arrested for felony bail jumping and violation of court order.
Someone was warned for dog barking in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A false alarm from Fort Community Credit Union in the 100 block of North Main Street was activated and reset.
An alarm from Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street was activated.
