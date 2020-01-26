Friday, Jan. 24
An officer stood by in the 100 block of East Henry Street to keep the peace after warning someone about disorderly conduct.
Staff at the Hilltop Motel in the 200 block of East Truman Street reported a theft.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and East Racine Street.
Someone from the 100 block of South Main Street was informed about unlawful use of an electronic device.
Someone was arrested for a violation of probation/parole stipulations in the 100 block of West Rockwell Street.
A juvenile referral for disorderly conduct was made in the 700 block of Browning Avenue.
A motorist ran off the road near North Main Street and Maple Grove Boulevard.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Services in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
