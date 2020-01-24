Saturday, Jan. 18
Officers conducted three bar checks.
A driver was cited following a traffic accident with property damage at the intersection of East Racine Street and North Dewey Avenue.
A request was made for extra patrol at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was arrested for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Puerner and North Main streets.
Following a complaint, the owner of a dog was warned for animal running at large near East Elm Street and South Fisher Avenue.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license at the intersection of South Center Avenue and East Washington Street.
An officer mediated a dispute over a child custody problem in the 100 block of South Marshall Avenue.
Someone was warned at the Jefferson Police Department for disorderly conduct following an incident.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Someone in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue was warned following an argument resulting in domestic abuse/disorderly conduct.
A citation was issued to someone for issuing a worthless check at a business.
A truancy citation was prepared for a student at Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Street.
A request for extra patrol at Jefferson County Fair Park in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
An officer stood by to keep the peace at a residence in the 1200 block of South Gafke Avenue.
An officer mediated a child custody problem at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
An officer conducted a welfare check on a resident in the 600 block of West Plymouth Street.
Four truancy citations were prepared for students at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
Monday, Jan. 20
A truancy citation was prepared for a student at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer followed up on a 911 hang-up call from the 800 block of Leah Street and found individuals involved in an incident of domestic abuse.
An officer checked a vehicle that had been parked on the West Racine Street bridge for more than 48 hours.
A resident in the 200 block of West Riverview Drive was advised of unshoveled sidewalks.
An officer assisted a resident from West Candise Street with an emergency detention/detox.
A resident in the 700 block of South Center Street was spoken to about a municipal code violation related to property maintenance.
A resident in the 500 block of East Linden Drive was advised of unshoveled sidewalks.
A resident in the 500 block of South Center Avenue was advised of unshoveled sidewalks.
A resident in the 500 block of 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was spoken to about a municipal code violation related to property maintenance.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
A resident from the 400 block of North Elizabeth Avenue was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct.
An animal reportedly was running at large near Meadowood and Parkwood lanes.
An officer assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a suicidal subject at Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and East Dane streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main and Garland streets.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle without required lamps lighted and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license at the intersection of East Dane and South Main streets.
Someone complained about an animal in the 300 block of North Elizabeth Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Three truancy citations were prepared for students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
Someone from Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in the 200 block of South Center Avenue reported a theft by a contractor.
A traffic accident with property damage occurred in the parking lot at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the 300 block of South Center Avenue.
An officer checked on a vehicle that had been parked in the 200 block of East Green Street for more than 48 hours.
A citation was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Rockwell Street and Collins Road for permittee operating a motor vehicle without an authorized person.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person in the 200 block of Maggilu Court.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
A truancy citation was prepared for a student from Jefferson Middle School in the 500 block of South Taft Avenue.
