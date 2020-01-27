Saturday, Jan. 25
Officers conducted two bar checks.
An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious person/activity in the 200 block of East Henry Street.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person at Walmart in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Collins Road.
An officer assisted a family in the 200 block of North Wilson Avenue with a family issue.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Officers conducted four bar checks.
A false alarm was activated at the NAPA Auto Parts store in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An officer assisted Jefferson Emergency Medical Services for a call to the Jefferson County Activity Center in the 500 block of North Jackson Avenue.
An officer assisted a driver from the 700 block of North Jackson Avenue who was locked out of their vehicle.
Found/abandoned property was removed from the 100 block of East Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked on a suspicious person/activity at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
A driver was cited in the 100 block of West Racine Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Maple Grove Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
A driver was cited at the intersection of Garity Street and West Riverview for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
An officer stood by at Rockview Apartments in the 200 block of East Henry Street to keep the peace.
A traffic accident resulting in property damage occurred in the 300 block of North High Avenue.
