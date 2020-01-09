Sunday, Jan. 5
Officers conducted two bar checks.
A driver was cited on East Henry Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
Someone was warned for disorderly conduct at Tyson Prepared Foods in the first block of Rock River Drive.
Monday, Jan. 6
Four students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Street were cited for truancy.
A truancy incident was reported at Jefferson High School.
Two students from Jefferson High were cited for disorderly conduct.
Someone reported a burglary in the 600 block of West Linden Drive.
Someone reported missing property from the 200 block of West Milwaukee Street.
An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of West North Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of West Plymouth Street and Hillside Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Two citations for truancy were issued to two students from Jefferson High School in the 700 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
Someone reported a theft from a residence in the 300 block of West Stiel Street.
A driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle at the intersection of South Main and East Walworth streets.
A resident from the 500 block of West Linden Street was warned for animal running at large.
Someone brought found/abandoned property to the Jefferson Police Department in the 400 block of Collins Road.
A retail theft was reported at Kwik Trip in the 100 block of Collins Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
A driver was cited at the intersection of South Main and East Dodge streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, driving without insurance and failing to register vehicle.
An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle/person at the Jefferson Area Senior Center in the 800 block of Collins Road.
An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person at the intersection of Racine Street and North Jackson Avenue. The person was fine.
A false alarm was activated at Associated Bank in the 100 block of South Main Street.
A driver was cited at the intersection of North Main and West Candise streets for exceeding posted speed limits, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.